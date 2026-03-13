Future-ready IT parks to come up in J&K, innovation hub planned at IIT Jammu

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government is set to establish future-ready IT Parks in a phased manner across the Union Territory, beginning with an innovation and research park at the IIT Jammu campus on the outskirts of the city.

The initiative received a boost after the Board of Governors of IIT Jammu approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on January 5, 2026, while the J&K government has accorded in-principle approval for collaboration, officials said.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo reviewed a comprehensive roadmap for the project, which aims to strengthen the UT's technology ecosystem, generate employment opportunities and build institutional capacity to meet future technological challenges.

"A detailed plan for setting up the innovation and research park, beginning within the IIT campus has been started and later expanding to other locations across the Union Territory," officials said.