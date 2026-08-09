IYC Foundation Day: Kharge calls for stronger youth leadership



"As a new generation steps forward to shape India's future, let us listen to them & amplify young voices, champion their dreams and aspirations, and build an India of greater opportunity, equality and hope. The future is young. The future is ours to shape", he added.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal also extended greetings to workers and leaders of the Indian Youth Congress on Youth Congress Day, highlighting its role in providing a platform for young leaders and raising issues concerning India's youth.

"The Indian Youth Congress has, over the last many decades, given the platform for countless talented leaders to contribute to public service and has been an important vehicle for India's youth to address their concerns", he said.

"We are seeing a patently anti-youth regime sitting in New Delhi today, which uses AK-47s and pellet guns on students, calls them "gutter" and does nothing to secure their future", he added.

"In such a scenario, the Youth Congress becomes ever more relevant in speaking up for India's youth and shaping a secure future for them," Venugopal said in a post on X.