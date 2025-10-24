Fruits mandated for veg students in Odisha mid-day meals amid egg row

The School and Mass Education Department on Thursday directed all education officers to ensure vegetarian students receive fruits instead of eggs in mid-day meals (MDMs) under the PM-POSHAN scheme. The state nodal officer has instructed district education officers to strictly follow revised MDM guidelines, following complaints from parents and school management committees.

In August, the department announced that fruits will be provided to students from Sishu Vatika to Class 10 on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday—the days eggs are served. Schools must offer bananas, apples, or seasonal fruits to those opting out of eggs, at a cost equivalent to one egg per student.

Many schools are yet to fully adopt the change. A headmaster, speaking anonymously, said, “Fruits do not have a shelf life and need to be procured every day unlike the other commodities under MDM, which are generally purchased at intervals and stocked.” He acknowledged the policy’s intent but highlighted logistical challenges amid existing pressures of academics and meal management.

Earlier, vegetarian students received vegetable curry with rice and were allowed to take raw eggs home. “Usually, the curry is cooked with potatoes and vegetables and a part of it is set aside for vegetarian students before eggs are put in it for the non-vegetarian students,” the headmaster said. School heads continue to demand involvement of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) or dedicated staff to efficiently manage MDMs.