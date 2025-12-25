From policy to practice: 5 ways international curricula like WACE bring India’s NEP 2020 vision to life

By Faiza Mirza, COO, WACE India

When India introduced the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, it challenged long-standing assumptions about what learning should look like, how students should be evaluated, and the evolving role of teachers.

International curriculums are increasingly being examined as complementary frameworks which already operationalise many of NEP’s priorities. The Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE) provides practical insights into how flexibility, competency-based assessment, teacher empowerment, and holistic learning can operate cohesively within classroom practice.

As Syed Sultan Ahmed, Chairperson, The Association of International Schools of India (TAISI) recently noted: “International curricula don’t replace Indian education; they amplify it. What NEP 2020 envisions - flexibility, competency-based learning, teacher empowerment, and holistic development - is already being lived daily in many international schools across India.”