From pages to plates

It struck me that recipe preservation is not always about glossy coffee-table books or museum-style archiving. Sometimes it is about family ritual and the wish to keep flavours moving forward rather than locked away. By compiling Bapu’s Curries and hosting these intimate pop-ups, the sisters have allowed Delhi to encounter dishes that once lived only in their kitchen. Dishes gathered from hotel buffets, holiday kitchens and market stalls, and then made permanent in the rhythms of home.

Holding my bowl that night, I thought of my mother’s maroon diaries and how they have made their quiet journey from her shelf to mine. I thought of how recipes travel. How they change hands without losing their character. How they gather new admirers in cities that did not originally birth them. In their own way, the Khaitan sisters are doing what my mother once did and what I now try to do. They are stitching together appetite and memory, inviting others to sit at the table and taste a life that is still being lived.

And perhaps that is the real point. The diaries have not vanished. They have simply multiplied. Some arrive leather bound. Some arrive spiral bound. Some arrive as pop up suppers in green neighbourhoods. But in every case the past sits at the table without ceremony, served warm and without fuss, waiting for someone to take the first spoonful.