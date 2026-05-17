From Loyola classrooms to Tamil Nadu Assembly: The college linking rivals in power

The college also represents MLA A Srinath from Thoothukudi, and MLA IP Senthil Kumar from Dindigul. The institution was established by the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) and officially started functioning in July 1925 with an initial batch of 75 students, according to the college’s official website. It has long occupied a particular place in the state’s imagination. “Wherever you go, you’ll definitely find a Loyolite,” says Shimofin PL, a video producer and Loyola alumnus, recalling what a senior once told him. And he says he has found this to be true. “Whether it’s media, politics, business, social work, or administration, Loyolites seem to have a presence everywhere.”

If one digs deep into the genesis and history, the college’s Visual Communication (VISCOM) department holds a chapter of its own. Loyola was the first college in India to introduce a VISCOM programme, and the department has since sent a striking number of people into Tamil cinema and television. About the legacy of the department, the college website mentions, “It originated from the Loyola Art Club in the 1970s, which grew into the Loyola Institute of Visual Communication (LIVCOM) offering a two-year diploma programme in 1979 before expanding into a full degree programme.” “Other colleges, even years later, started their own VISCOM programmes. MOP did, MCC may have, too. But early on, it was only Loyola,” says an alumnus familiar with the department’s history.