The School of Raya hosts Rumble ’26, a skateboarding platform in India

BENGALURU, April 23, 2026 - As skateboarding continues to gain global recognition following its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, a Bengaluru-based IB school is building one of India's most exciting grassroots platforms for the sport. The School of Raya hosted the third edition of Rumble Skate '26, emerging as the few IB schools in India to organise a large-scale, community-driven skateboarding event. What began as a smaller community initiative has, over three years, grown in scale, participation, and competitive depth. With participation growing year-on-year, this year's edition brought together skaters from across the country, reflecting the sport's rising popularity among young Indians.