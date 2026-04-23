The School of Raya hosts Rumble ’26, a skateboarding platform in India

BENGALURU, April 23, 2026 - As skateboarding continues to gain global recognition following its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, a Bengaluru-based IB school is building one of India's most exciting grassroots platforms for the sport. The School of Raya hosted the third edition of Rumble Skate '26, emerging as the few IB schools in India to organise a large-scale, community-driven skateboarding event. What began as a smaller community initiative has, over three years, grown in scale, participation, and competitive depth. With participation growing year-on-year, this year's edition brought together skaters from across the country, reflecting the sport's rising popularity among young Indians.
"We built Raya on the belief that sport is not separate from learning-it is learning. Rumble is where that belief meets the world. Watching a six-year-old get back on her board after every fall, alongside a national-level skater doing the same thing, tells you everything about what we are trying to build here," said Dr. Suneel Thummala, Founder, The School of Raya.
Held at the school's campus on Hennur Road, home to one of the largest skateparks on a school campus in India and supported by a management philosophy that integrates sport into everyday learning, the two-day event saw a packed lineup of beginners, emerging talent, and national-level riders from cities including Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi. With a prize pool exceeding â‚¹3.5 lakh, Rumble Skate '26 combined competition, learning, and culture in a format rarely seen in school-led sporting events.
"At The School of Raya, we see sport as an essential part of learning, not an add-on. Rumble reflects our commitment to creating spaces where students can explore, take risks, and grow beyond the classroom," said Sailaja Vittaldev, Head of School, The School of Raya.
The event began with an open workshop led by Amit Subba, a leading skateboard coach in India, introducing participants to the fundamentals of skateboarding. Day 1 featured open skate sessions, allowing riders to experiment and engage freely, while Day 2 transitioned into structured competitions across Rookie and Pro categories, with Under-14 and Open divisions for both girls and boys.
Among the standout moments was six-year-old Twisha winning the Pro Under-14 Girls category, underlining the early adoption of the sport among children. Twisha began skating at the age of four, and her journey reflects the spirit of persistence within the skateboarding community. As her father shared during the event, "When she falls, I just tell her-let's go one more time." She was followed by Nivisha Sri J N and Sanghamithraa.
In the Rookie Time Trials, Krisha Narender led the Under-14 Girls category, while Shreyansh Choudhary topped the Under-14 Boys. Irene Elizabeth Deepu secured the Open Girls title, and Ashwanth Gokul claimed the Open Boys category.
In the Pro divisions, Shree Rithik won the Under-14 Boys category, followed by Harshaditya Thupakula and Arham. Meera Gautam retained her Open Girls title, while Manoj Pun led the Open Boys category.
The prize structure reflected a serious investment in the sport, with Rs 1,80,000 allocated to Open Pro categories, â‚¹50,000 for Under-14 Pro winners, and â‚¹1,00,000 distributed across Trick Battles, maintaining equal prize pools for girls and boys.
Beyond competition, the event expanded into a cultural platform, featuring breaking workshops, dance battles, and live performances, including a showcase by emerging artist Gaurav Gatti. A movement-based session further explored balance and coordination, reinforcing skateboarding as both sport and creative expression.
More than just a competition, Rumble Skate '26 reflects a broader shift in India's youth culture, where alternative sports are gaining traction and schools are beginning to play a more active role in nurturing them. As an IB Continuum institution, The School of Raya's approach signals a move toward integrating sport, creativity, and community into mainstream education.
(Press release via PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.