From a schoolgirl's appeal to pygmy hogs' return: Three stories of hope from Assam

A Class 3 tribal girl has ensured much-needed relief for the students of her school battling scorching summer heat. Nikita Basumatary (8) of Bodoland Academy in Baksa district had made an appeal to “Himanta Mama” (CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) through a video message uploaded on Facebook, seeking fans at her school to beat the heat.

The video, filmed when the child was returning home from school on a bicycle along with a family member, went viral on social media platforms in no time. The CM’s office fulfilled the child’s request within 24 hours by giving a few fans to the school in coordination with local authorities.