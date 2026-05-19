Friends, family recall Kerala CM Satheesan as political brain since student days

Kochi: As Kerala's new Chief Minister V D Satheesan settles into office, one of his closest friends from college days remembers a lighter moment that, he says, revealed Satheesan's political instincts long before he entered mainstream politics.

Ranjith Thampy, Satheesan's friend for the past 43 years from Sacred Heart College, Thevara here, recalled an incident from a college union election in the early days of student politics. Satheesan, a prolific debater and orator, was a leader of the KSU, the student wing of the Congress in Kerala.

Speaking from his home here, Thampy said the KSU camp was worried about facing an SFI chairman candidate who was hugely popular on campus because of his singing talent.