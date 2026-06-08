Fresh degree courses available as Telangana opens DOST phase 3 admissions

HYDERABAD: The process of uploading newly introduced undergraduate courses has begun, enabling students to access them during the ongoing third phase of Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), according to Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) officials.

For the 2026–27 academic year, the council has introduced several new programmes, according to official sources. These include a BA in Cybersecurity and Cyber Governance, a BBA in Airport, Airline, Airspace and Air Traffic Management, and a BBA in Hospital Administration and Health Management, among others.

These courses were not available during the first and second phases of DOST admissions due to approval delays and a dispute between the TGCHE and SBTET. Officials said procedural objections had delayed approvals despite recommendations from the DOST convener.

The uploading process has now gained momentum, with Kakatiya, Palamuru and Telangana universities uploading course details. Despite initial delays due to technical issues and the summer vacation, most programmes are now available online.

Meanwhile, colleges that had secured approval to offer new programmes have begun publishing details of their courses. Officials said no fresh permissions are being considered as the admission notification process is nearing completion and said that pending issues would be resolved soon.

This story has been written by Meghna Nath.