‘Frequent DG transfers will create problems’: Minister Samsudheen

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Monday said that frequent transfers of the person holding the Director General of Education post will create problems in the department's smooth functioning.
The minister said he conveyed his view to the concerned persons.
Samsudheen, at the same time, said that such transfers of the Director General (DG) of Education were not deliberate and were part of similar changes in other departments as well.
"In my view, there should be a consistency in the person heading the department as there are things to be done on a weekly and monthly basis and such frequent transfers would create problems in that," he said.
The minister was responding to reporters' queries on the recent frequent transfers of the person holding the post of Director General of Education within a short time span
"It is not confined to my department alone. It is happening in other departments as well. Therefore, it is not something deliberate. But the frequent transfers of the DG will create problems," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.