Foxconn says no ‘new’ investment, Tamil Nadu calls it first official announcement

CHENNAI: After the Chief Minister announced Foxconn’s Rs 15,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu, expected to create 14,000 jobs, the Taiwanese electronics giant on Tuesday clarified that the investment is not “new,” while the state said this marks the first official announcement of the project.

Foxconn, in a statement on Tuesday, said, "Newly appointed India Representative, Robert Wu, had an exchange with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office and his team. During the meeting, no new investments were discussed."

However, sources in the Industries Department told the TNIE that the investment was indeed part of the discussions.

“We certainly discussed the Rs 15,000 crore investment in the meeting. Foxconn may not see it as a ‘new’ investment, but this is the first time we are announcing it,” an official said.

Sources also added that the media statement delivered on Monday was cleared and approved by Foxconn.