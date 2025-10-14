Foxconn’s Rs 15,000 Crore investment to create 14,000 jobs in Tamil Nadu

On Monday, October 13, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa revealed Foxconn’s commitment to invest Rs 15,000 crore, creating 14,000 high-value engineering jobs. “This is the largest-ever engineering jobs commitment for Tamil Nadu,” Rajaa stated on social media, highlighting its boost to the state’s manufacturing goals, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Strategic partnership

Following a meeting between Chief Minister MK Stalin and Foxconn’s India representative, Robert Wu, in Chennai, the investment reaffirms Foxconn’s long-term partnership with Tamil Nadu. The funds will enhance electronics and advanced manufacturing, focusing on value-added production, R&D, and AI-driven operations.

Dedicated Foxconn Desk

Guidance Tamil Nadu will establish India’s first “Foxconn Desk” to streamline project execution. The initiative ensures “seamless facilitation and mission-mode execution” of Foxconn’s investments, reinforcing the state’s role as a leading electronics manufacturing hub.

Economic impact

The investment aligns with Tamil Nadu’s strategy to expand high-value job creation, positioning the state as a key player in India’s electronics sector. Rajaa emphasised that this move strengthens Tamil Nadu’s ambition to lead in advanced manufacturing and innovation-driven industries.