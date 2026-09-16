Four students hurt as MSRTC bus overturns in Pune

Pune: Four schoolchildren were injured after a bus operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) overturned following a technical snag in Pune district on Wednesday, police said.
The accident occurred in the ghat section between Khedgaon and Supa, they said.
When it was on an upward incline, the MSRTC bus, carrying more than 30 passengers, mostly students, could not move further due to some technical problems and began rolling backwards before eventually overturning, they said.
"Four schoolchildren were injured in the accident," said an official from the Daund division of Pune Rural Police.
Two of the children, who suffered minor injuries, were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Khedgaon, while two others were referred to a hospital at Loni Kalbhor for further treatment, he said.
The other children travelling on the bus were safe and left for their respective homes along with their family members, the official said.
Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar instructed the local administration and the police to provide best medical treatment to the injured students, said officials.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.