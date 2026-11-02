Four Baloch students among six reported missing in Pakistan

Balochistan: Four people, including three Baloch students, have allegedly been subjected to enforced disappearance in separate incidents across Balochistan, Punjab and Islamabad.



Meanwhile, rights organisations have renewed demands for the recovery of two University of Balochistan students who have remained missing for five years, as reported by The Balochistan Post.



According to The Balochistan Post, Rahmdil Baloch, 35, a shopkeeper from Panjgur’s Parom area, was allegedly taken by Frontier Corps (FC) and Military Intelligence (MI) personnel from an FC camp on October 24. His whereabouts remain unknown.