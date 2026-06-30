Forestry education takes centre stage at Odisha college fest

BHUBANESWAR: The 15th Annual Function celebration of the College of Forestry, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), concluded here on Sunday.

The two-day event, held on June 27 and 28, concluded with celebration of ‘Grastodaya-2K26’. OFSDP joint project director Rinku Kumari, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, underscored the importance of pursuing development without compromising natural vegetation.

Resident Editor of The New Indian Express, Odisha Siba Mohanty joined the event as the chief speaker and shared valuable insights on the role of forestry education in promoting environmental awareness and sustainable development. Dean of College of Community Science Anupama Balliarsingh also spoke.

The celebrations concluded with the distribution of prizes and recognition of outstanding students’ achievements. Addressing the gathering, students’ committee chairman Chiranjeev Sahoo urged the state government to include BSc Forestry (Hons) as the minimum educational qualification for recruitment to the post of range officer. He also stressed inclusion of Forestry as an optional subject in the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

The inaugural day was themed ‘Vanotsava’ where Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh emphasised the significance of forests and their role in ensuring ecological balance.

IFS officer Dhamdhere Dhanraj Hanumant also delivered a talk on forestry, leadership and role of young professionals in natural resource management. Dean of College of Agriculture BK Mohapatra and OUAT dean (student welfare) Susen Kumar Panda also spoke.

College of Forestry dean Debashish Swain, Students’ Committee advisors Tanmay Mohanty, Hiranmayee Nayak and Smitha G Nair, organising secretary Soumya Ranjan Rana and other dignitaries also joined the event.

Officials said the event reaffirmed the College of Forestry’s commitment to academic excellence, sustainable development and the holistic growth of its students.