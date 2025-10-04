Forest, health, education dept staffers roped in for Karnataka caste census, errant officers to face action

Using data of government staffers available on the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) portal, the office of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) sent messages and e-mails to staffers individually, ordering them to participate in training on October 3, and a census exercise from October 4, failing which an FIR will be registered against them under Section 223 of the BNS.

It warned that disciplinary action will be taken and they will be terminated from service. The order stated that no exemption is valid unless issued in writing by the GBA Chief Commissioner.

This has raised concern among government officials. A senior official said that with all permanent staffers roped in for the census, government work will now be done by contract employees.

A senior forest department official said, “Forest staffers are exempted from such duties, including election duty. We are writing to the GBA Commissioner, district commissioners, and chief secretary, pointing out that if there is man-animal conflict or any untoward incident, then we are not responsible.” The official added that all permanent staffers, including guards, watchers, range forest officers (RFO), deputy RFO, anti-poaching teams, and leopard and elephant task force staffers have been roped in for the census exercise. A forest department staffer said, “When we tried to reason, the GBA team advised us to complete census duty and then do department duties. But forest duty is not like a desk job. It is round-the-clock ground work, without timings.”