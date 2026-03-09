For Gifty, Karate is passion, life as she strives to shine in a male bastion

"I still remember, a senior-most Karate coach yelling at me: 'You are a girl and you wouldn't go far in this field.' I wanted to prove him wrong. I wanted to test my limit, which pushed me further," she added.

Presently, Gifty's academy - Alpha Kicks - has six branches in Thrissur district and trains several students. Her student Archana opened her own Karate coaching academy recently. One of the main focus areas for Gifty is providing training sessions for girls on self-defence.

"When you say self-defence, it is not about physically defending any attacks. It is about strengthening physically and mentally. The youngsters grow in an extremely chaotic world these days and mental strength is of utmost importance for them to move forward in life. Through the sessions, we try to build the confidence in girls to say 'No' towards any abuse or discomfort and respond accordingly," Gifty said.