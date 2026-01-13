CM Dhami extends Lohri greetings, highlights role of folk festivals

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday extended greetings to the people of the state, especially the Punjabi community, on the occasion of the festival of Lohri.



In his message issued on the eve of Lohri, the Chief Minister said that this festival symbolises the arrival of a new harvest, gratitude towards nature, and mutual brotherhood.



According to an official release, the CM said that our folk festivals infuse new energy into our lives. He also expressed his wish that this festival may bring happiness, prosperity, and well-being to everyone's lives.