Flyhi Finance and Avanse Financial Services Partner to Expand Collateral-Free Education Loans Nationwide

Flyhi Financial Services has entered into a Lending Alliance Partnership with Avanse Financial Services to expand access to digital, collateral-free education loans across India. The collaboration aims to serve learners across K–12, vocational, and higher-education segments through a fully digital and compliant lending framework.

Under the partnership, Flyhi will provide institute-integrated, ten-minute digital origination and verification, while Avanse will contribute scale and extensive expertise in education financing.

The companies stated that the combined strengths will enable responsible growth, transparent servicing, and a student-centric experience.