Flyhi Finance and Avanse Financial Services Partner to Expand Collateral-Free Education Loans Nationwide

Flyhi Financial Services has entered into a Lending Alliance Partnership with Avanse Financial Services to expand access to digital, collateral-free education loans across India. The collaboration aims to serve learners across K–12, vocational, and higher-education segments through a fully digital and compliant lending framework.
Under the partnership, Flyhi will provide institute-integrated, ten-minute digital origination and verification, while Avanse will contribute scale and extensive expertise in education financing.
The companies stated that the combined strengths will enable responsible growth, transparent servicing, and a student-centric experience.
India’s education financing demand has risen sharply, with banks’ outstanding education loans reaching approximately ₹1.23 lakh crore by July 2024.
The K–12 sector alone is valued at US$90–92 billion in 2024 and is expected to see strong expansion through the decade. The alliance positions both organizations to address this demand using digital speed and disciplined servicing.
The partnership highlights three differentiators: a full-funnel digital process featuring institute-integrated journeys from lead generation to e-mandate; focused coverage of K–12 and vocational segments, which remain underserved by traditional lenders; and a compliance-oriented design aligned with RBI’s digital lending and priority sector lending norms where applicable.