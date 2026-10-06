Five children injured as ceiling plaster falls in Udaipur school

Jaipur, Oct 6 (IANS): A major accident was reported at a government primary school in Narda village under Vaniyatailai Gram Panchayat in the Bhinder Police Station area of Udaipur district on Tuesday morning when a portion of a classroom ceiling plaster suddenly collapsed, injuring five children.
According to officials, 32 children were present in the classroom when the plaster fell at around 11 a.m.
Three students sustained head injuries, while two others suffered minor injuries.
Headmaster Lalsingh Shaktawat said Krishna Kumari and Kartik, both Class 1 students, and Ganesh Lal, a Class 5 student, suffered head injuries.
All three were taken to Bhinder Government Hospital for treatment and were later discharged and sent home.
The incident triggered panic among students and staff as the ceiling plaster fell with a loud noise.
Children from three different classes were reportedly studying in the same room at the time.
Following instructions from the Education Department and the local administration, the school building has been locked as a precautionary measure.
Classes will now be conducted at a location near ‘Mataji ka Chabutra’, a local shrine.
Headmaster Lalsingh Shaktawat said the school caters to students up to Class 5 and has a total enrolment of 37 students.
He added that the school had previously informed the Education Department about the dilapidated condition of the building.
The school building was constructed in 2001.
According to the headmaster and villagers, the structure has deteriorated over the years and has remained in poor condition for a long time.
Villagers alleged that repeated complaints regarding the condition of the school building had been submitted to the Education Department and the local administration, but no effective action had been taken.
The school has two rooms and a veranda, all reportedly in a dilapidated condition.
Villagers said the incident could have resulted in a much bigger tragedy if the roof itself had collapsed.
The accident has raised fresh concerns over the safety of children studying in government schools functioning in ageing and poorly maintained buildings.
Following the incident, Bhinder CBEO Rajendra Kumar Chaubisa visited the school and reviewed the situation.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.