Five Ambedkar University student representatives expelled, protest erupts on campus

NEW DELHI: Five months after being suspended for allegedly speaking out against ragging, five elected student representatives at Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) — three postgraduates and a PhD scholar — have now been expelled.

The move has sparked fresh protests on campus, with student leaders demanding that the administration explain what they call an “arbitrary” decision.

The expelled students have also announced plans to challenge the order in the Delhi HC.

Meanwhile, students led by SFI Delhi protested in front of the residence of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who is also the Chancellor of AUD, on Monday afternoon, demanding that he address the alleged arbitrary expulsions.