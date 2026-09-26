Bridging education and healthcare gaps across South Gujarat

Mumbai: Hospitals, residential schools, a science college and an upcoming university: the institutions that have turned Dharampur from a place people left for care and education into a place people come to

On a night this May, a 40-year-old man from a village in Vansda taluka was rushed to the emergency department of a hospital in Dharampur, in Gujarat's Valsad district, with a severe brain haemorrhage. Despite the ICU team's efforts, he was declared brain dead. His family chose to donate his organs.



Within hours, his heart was on its way through a green corridor to Daman airport and then flown to Ahmedabad. His kidneys went by ambulance to a kidney institute in Ahmedabad. Three patients received a new lease of life. It was the first organ donation facilitated by Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital and Research Centre, and a first for the region. Not long ago, the idea that a charitable hospital in South Gujarat's tribal belt could coordinate something like this would have seemed far-fetched.



The hospital is one of several institutions built in and around Dharampur by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD), founded by Gurudevshri Rakeshji, whose 60th birth anniversary is being celebrated this week.