FIRs registered against 39 advocates over forged LLB marksheets in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Police in Prayagraj have registered FIRs against 39 advocates in the past three days for allegedly securing enrolment and obtaining a Certificate of Practice (COP) based on forged LLB marksheets, a police official said on Tuesday.

SHO of Civil Lines Ramashray Yadav told PTI that RK Shukla, secretary of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, had lodged a formal complaint against 105 such advocates who had allegedly obtained their COPs using fake marksheets and are currently practising law.