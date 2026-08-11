FIRs registered against 39 advocates over forged LLB marksheets in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Police in Prayagraj have registered FIRs against 39 advocates in the past three days for allegedly securing enrolment and obtaining a Certificate of Practice (COP) based on forged LLB marksheets, a police official said on Tuesday.
SHO of Civil Lines Ramashray Yadav told PTI that RK Shukla, secretary of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, had lodged a formal complaint against 105 such advocates who had allegedly obtained their COPs using fake marksheets and are currently practising law.
He said that separate FIRs were registered against 39 advocates in the last three days, and FIRs against the remaining advocates will be filed in the next day or two, after which the investigation into the matter will commence.
The FIR registered on Friday against Deepak Kashyap, a resident of Saharanpur, states that the Allahabad High Court, in an order passed on June 3, 2026, directed that FIRs be lodged against advocates registered with the Bar Council, whose degrees were found to be fake during verification.
According to the complaint, the degree submitted by Kashyap along with his COP application was sent to Sridhar University in Pilani, Rajasthan, for verification. The university reported that, according to its records, the photocopy of the marksheet was fake.
Yadav said that an FIR has been registered against Kashyap under sections 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 336(3) (forgery), and 340(2) (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.