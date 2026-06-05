Fire erupts in surgery department of SCB Medical College and Hospital

CUTTACK: A fire broke out in surgery department of SCB Medical College and Hospital on Thursday, once again raising concerns over fire safety measures at the premier healthcare institution. No injuries or casualties were reported. The fire was allegedly triggered by an electrical short circuit on the ground floor of the surgery department at around 12:50 pm. Notably, 17-bed trauma care ICU is currently functioning in the ground floor as an interim arrangement for trauma patients until the completion of the judicial inquiry into the March 16 fire mishap, which claimed 10 lives.

On being informed, firefighting team from SCB fire station rushed to the spot. But, by the time the firefighting team arrived, the flames had already brought under control by the hospital staff and security personnel. The electrical short circuit could have been caused by excessive load on the electrical cables amid the prevailing heatwave condition, sources said.