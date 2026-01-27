Final stage of Union Budget preparation commences with Halwa Ceremony

New Delhi: The Halwa ceremony, marking the final stage of the Budget preparation process for Union Budget 2026-27, was held today in the Budget Press at North Block, in the presence of Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman.



The 'Halwa ceremony' precedes the 'lock-in' of the officials involved in the preparation of the Union Budget. The Union Budget 2026-27 will be presented on February 1, 2026.

