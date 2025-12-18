Final Opportunity to Apply for SCIT's MBA Programmes in ITBM & Data Sciences

New Delhi : Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has announced that applications are closing soon for its MBA programmes for the academic year 2025-27. SCIT is inviting applications for its two specialised programmes--MBA in Information Technology Business Management (ITBM) and MBA in Data Sciences & Data Analytics (DSDA).



Candidates applying to SCIT must complete the online institute-level registration by December 19, 2025 (Friday), at 23:59 hrs, which is also the last date for payment of registration fees. The shortlist for Group Exercise (GE) and Personal Interaction (PI) will be announced on January 22, 2026 (Thursday).



The online GE-PI process will be conducted on February 5, 6, 7 & 8 and February 12, 13, 14 & 15, 2026. The first merit list will be released on March 3, 2026 (Tuesday), and candidates shortlisted in the first merit list must complete fee payment by March 23, 2026 (Monday). The programme will commence on June 3, 2026 (Wednesday).

