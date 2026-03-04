Uttarakhand CM says Holi symbolises harmony and collective spirit



Meanwhile, on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Holi Milan celebration held at the BJP State Office in Dehradun, where heparticipated in the festival with party office-bearers and workers and extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to everyone on this auspicious festival.



On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the sacred festival of Holi symbolises love, harmony, and social unity. It conveys the message of eliminating differences and binding society together in a single thread.

He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party, guided by this spirit, remains committed to the principles of Antyodaya, service, and "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," and is dedicated to taking every section of society along on the path of inclusive development.



On the same day, the Chief Minister's residence was awashed in the vibrant colours of Holi. Folk artists and traditional Holi singers (Holiyaars) from across the state filled the atmosphere with festive energy through their unique musical styles.