Farmer-led seed revival offers lessons in sustainable agriculture education

ADILABAD: While modern agriculture races towards hybrid seeds and higher yields, farmer Kendra Balaji is looking in the opposite direction — back to the seeds his elders once nurtured. In the Kerameri mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, Balaji has emerged as a quiet champion of traditional seed revival.

Through gatherings called Pantala Jatharas, he brings together farmers to exchange, celebrate and preserve indigenous crop varieties that are slowly disappearing.