Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged students to treat failure as a natural part of their journey towards success, face challenges with confidence and never give up, saying that their circumstances do not determine their future, but their efforts do.



Addressing the convocation ceremony of Babu Banarasi Das University in Lucknow, Singh cited the examples of scientist Thomas Alva Edison and spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda to encourage students to overcome setbacks and confront difficulties rather than run away from them.

"Remember that it is not your circumstances but your efforts that decide your future," Singh told the graduating students.



Referring to Edison's childhood struggles, Singh said the scientist was not a good student and had faced difficulties, including a significant loss of hearing. However, he did not give up and went on to make inventions that changed human history.