Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged students to treat failure as a natural part of their journey towards success, face challenges with confidence and never give up, saying that their circumstances do not determine their future, but their efforts do.
Addressing the convocation ceremony of Babu Banarasi Das University in Lucknow, Singh cited the examples of scientist Thomas Alva Edison and spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda to encourage students to overcome setbacks and confront difficulties rather than run away from them.
"Remember that it is not your circumstances but your efforts that decide your future," Singh told the graduating students.
Referring to Edison's childhood struggles, Singh said the scientist was not a good student and had faced difficulties, including a significant loss of hearing. However, he did not give up and went on to make inventions that changed human history.
The Defence Minister said students should not be discouraged by repeated failures, describing them as an essential part of learning and progress.
"But as they say in the world of computers and IT, failure is a feature. Failure is a feature, not a bug," he said.
Explaining the importance of accepting setbacks, Singh said that just as students pay fees to receive education in schools and colleges, they must also be prepared to pay the price of failure while learning and moving forward in life.
He also recalled an incident from Swami Vivekananda's life in Varanasi, when a group of monkeys chased him. Singh said Vivekananda turned around to face the monkeys, after which they ran away.
Drawing a lesson from the incident, he urged students to confront their difficulties.
"Face the brutes. Whatever challenges have come your way in life, fight them. Do not run away," Singh said.
He told students that the degree they received marked the completion of their university examinations, which had a fixed syllabus, examination dates and predetermined answers. However, the professional world they were entering would not have a fixed syllabus, and new challenges would emerge every day.
"I am not trying to scare you. Rather, I am saying that you should not panic at all in the face of these challenges in life; just be confident," he said.
Singh also narrated a story about a king who challenged people to distinguish between real diamonds and glass imitations. While experienced jewellers failed, an ordinary person reportedly identified them by placing the stones in sunlight, explaining that the glass imitations became hot while the real diamonds remained cold.
Using the story to advise students, he said they should remain composed in difficult circumstances and avoid becoming frustrated.
"In the same way, children, do not get heated in life, do not get frustrated in life. You will certainly stand like diamonds in your life for this society," he said.
Highlighting the government's efforts to create opportunities for young people, Singh referred to the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, the National Research Foundation and the Make in India programme. He said these initiatives were aimed at providing young people with opportunities to gain professional experience, pursue research and access employment opportunities.
Referring to developments in Lucknow, Singh said that after becoming an MP from the city, he had worked towards establishing major defence projects there. He added that a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory had also been established to support research.
"The BrahMos missile is now being made on the soil of Lucknow," he said, adding that students had witnessed the capabilities of the missile during Operation Sindoor.
Singh said that when young people receive both opportunities and a supportive ecosystem, their talent and hard work can produce significant results.
He also referred to India's achievements in science and technology, including its capability in satellite docking and undocking in space, saying the country had become the fourth in the world to achieve this capability. He said India's young people were capable of addressing major global challenges.
The Defence Minister further encouraged students to broaden their outlook and work collectively rather than limit their efforts to individual achievements. Using mathematical equations, he explained that collaboration creates additional value and produces better results than working in isolation.
Singh also urged students to remain connected with India's culture, civilisation and traditions, saying that returning to one's roots could help strengthen identity, knowledge and curiosity.
Referring to mathematical concepts, he mentioned Pascal's Triangle and Maharishi Pingala's Meru Prastara, and cited the Pythagorean theorem while arguing that India's ancient scholars had made contributions to different fields of knowledge.
"Being modern and staying connected to your roots are both possible together, and in the rush of modernity, it is the roots of traditions that can keep us grounded," he said.
On the subject of politics, Singh said many young people associated it with lying and misleading people. Explaining the term through the words 'Raj' and 'Neeti', he said politics should mean a system that guides society on the right path.
"I appeal to the youth, come, let us all re-establish this lost meaning and essence of the word politics in the politics of India, let us all take this pledge," he said.
He also referred to Princeton University professor and Fields Medal winner Manjul Bhargava, saying students should be taught correct history rather than colonial history.
Referring to Neem Karoli Baba, Rajnath Singh cited the example of a 21-year-old filmmaker who made a film on the spiritual leader. He said the producer had studied abroad and used his own savings to make the film, which went on to attract several crore viewers.
"She has studied abroad. When she found out about Neem Karoli Baba, she decided to make a film to convey her message to people. And she made that film with very little money out of her own savings. And you all already know that the number of viewers of this film has reached several crores, and the extent to which people love that film," he said.
In his concluding remarks, Singh cited a verse from the Bhagavad Gita, 'Yathecchasi tatha kuru' (Do as you wish), explaining that Lord Krishna had asked Arjuna to reflect on the teachings given to him and then make his own decision.
He said students should use their education to develop independent thinking and adopt ideas only after examining them.
Singh also expressed gratitude to the university's teachers for preparing students who, he said, could contribute to society and enhance India's standing across the world.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.