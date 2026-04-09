Facilities in colleges primitive: Minister Dr MC Sudhakar

The summit is being organised in collaboration with multiple state departments, Collegiate and Technical Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, IT, BT and Science and Technology, Commerce and Industries, Medical Education, and Agriculture. According to the Higher Education Department, the summit is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, bringing together several state government departments on a single platform.

“We must accept that our syllabus and facilities in educational institutions are still primitive when it comes to equipping students with job skills. Many graduates, including those with master’s degrees from the US, remain unemployed due to lack of skills. We have also seen private companies recently lay off thousands of employees,” Sudhakar said.

He added that summits like C2C help strengthen industry–academia collaboration.