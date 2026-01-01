Face of RG Kar protests resigns from junior doctors' body

Aniket Mahato, one of the prominent faces of the protest movement by junior doctors in West Bengal against the ghastly rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August 2024, on Thursday tendered his resignation from the post of president of the “board of trustees” of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), the umbrella body spearheading the movement.