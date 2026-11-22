

Angmo was honoured with a national award by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan last year. Apart from mountaineering, she has excelled in cycling, swimming, marathon running, martial arts and other sporting activities.

She was speaking as the chief guest at the annual 'Thank You Day' celebration organised by the Tong-Len Charitable Trust in Dharamshala.

During the programme, Angmo shared her ambition of setting a new world record by scaling four more of the world's highest mountains. No visually impaired woman has so far successfully climbed all seven of the world's highest peaks, and Angmo is determined to take on the challenge.