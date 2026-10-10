Chhatron ki Goonj gives voice to students’ hopes, says Sukhdeo Bhagat

New Delhi: Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Saturday hailed Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's initiative, 'Chhatron ki Goonj', emphasising that students look at Rahul Gandhi with eyes full of hope, adding that the campaign addresses deep-seated systemic issues rather than isolated political grievances.



Speaking to ANI, Bhagat asserted that Gandhi’s mission goes beyond immediate controversies, focusing instead on overhauling a compromised institutional framework.

"Let us make two things very clear. Rahul Gandhi is not focused on just one specific issue; he aims to bring about a transformative change to the entire system, a system that has become tarnished and rusted," he said.



Further, the Congress MP emphasised that the Congress' agitation goes beyond demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, questioning who the general public would trust if the ECI itself is under the cloud of suspicion.

"It is not merely a matter of vote theft and Gyanesh Kumar's resignation; if the impartiality and integrity of the Election Commission itself come under a cloud of suspicion, then how will elections be conducted? Whom will the people trust? If people do not question the ruling power, whom else will they question?" he asked.