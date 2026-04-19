Extreme heat brings Sambalpur schools to a standstill

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur administration on Saturday announced the closure of all government and private schools in the district for three days from Monday to Wednesday due to the prevailing heatwave conditions.

Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said the decision was taken after reviewing the situation with school authorities across the district.

“Earlier, school timings had been reduced till 10.30 am. However, considering the intensifying heatwave, all schools have now been directed to remain closed till April 22. Further decisions will be taken based on the situation,” he said.

This apart, the district administration has also directed contractors to limit the working hours of labourers engaged at various construction sites to protect them from heat-related illnesses. To provide relief to people venturing out of their homes during the scorching heat, water kiosks have been installed at multiple locations to help them quench their thirst.

“Dedicated heatstroke management units have been set up at VIMSAR, the district headquarters hospital (DHH) and other healthcare facilities,” the collector said.

Health department officials informed that a six-bed heatstroke ward is functional at the DHH, while smaller units with two to four beds have been arranged at primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs).

“These units are equipped with air coolers or air conditioners, ORS packets and IV saline, with nodal officers assigned to monitor preparedness and response,” they said. The department, however, informed that no heatstroke cases have been reported this summer so far.

Meanwhile, residents have been asked not to step out of their homes during the peak hours between 11 am and 3 pm, stay hydrated, and use umbrellas and cover their heads.

On the day, Sambalpur recorded a temperature of 41.6 degree Celsius, with the district continuing to remain under yellow zone. The temperature has been hovering between 38 degree C and 41 degree C for the last two weeks in the district. The intense heat has forced people to stay indoors during the peak hours, while streets wear a deserted look, particularly in the afternoons.

The worst-affected are the daily wage labourers, street vendors and construction workers who have either been forced to reduce their working hours or shifted working during early mornings and late evenings.