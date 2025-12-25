"Extensive discussions to strengthen trade ties": Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra holds talks with US counterpart Sergio Gor

Meanwhile, amid Christmas festivities, the Embassy of the United States of America here in the national capital on Tuesday said that routine consular services will not be available from December 14-26 in accordance with the Presidential Executive Order that provided for the closure of executive departments and agencies of the federal government on these dates.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the Embassy said, "The US Embassy and Consulates in India will be closed from Wednesday, December 24, 2025, to Friday, December 26, 2025, in accordance with the Presidential Executive Order providing for the closure of executive departments and agencies of the federal government on these dates. Routine consular services will not be available during these dates."