Explained: What is the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA)?

With the declaration of the JEE Advanced 2026 results by IIT Roorkee, the admission season for India's top engineering institutes has officially begun. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will commence the counselling and choice-filling process for the 2026-27 academic session at 5 pm today, June 2, through its official website, josaa.nic.in.
Students who have qualified in JEE Main and JEE Advanced can participate in the counselling process for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes.
JoSAA serves as the bridge between entrance examination ranks and admission to some of the country's most sought-after engineering institutions. Yet, despite its importance, many students begin understanding the counselling process only after their examination results are declared.
JEE Advanced results and merit lists are announced by IIT designated to organise the examination for that given year, the responsibility rotates among seven zonal IITs.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) was established by the Ministry of Education to streamline admissions into India's leading centrally funded technical institutions through a single counselling platform.
Before JoSAA's introduction in 2015, students often had to participate in multiple counselling processes for different institutions. The unified system was designed to reduce duplication, simplify admissions, and provide a common platform for seat allocation.
Today, JoSAA manages admissions to 138 institutions across the country.
These include:
23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)
Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru
31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs)
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur
26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)
56 Other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)
Admission to all academic programmes offered by these institutions are conducted through a single counselling process.
JoSAA counselling is open to candidates who have qualified either:
JEE Advanced 2026, for admission to IITs
JEE Main 2026, for admission to NITs, IIITs, IIEST, and GFTIs
While IIT admissions are exclusively based on JEE Advanced ranks, students with JEE Main scores are eligible for counselling and admissions to other participating institutions.
Once registration begins, candidates must log in to the JoSAA portal and fill in their preferred institutes and academic programmes.
Students can select from hundreds of programme combinations across participating institutions.
The counselling process broadly involves:
Registration
Choice filling
Choice locking
Mock seat allocation
Multiple rounds of seat allocation
Seat acceptance
Document verification
Final admission
The system allocates seats based on a combination of:
Candidate rank
Category
Seat availability
Preference order submitted by the student
Experts often describe choice filling as the most critical stage of the entire admission process.
A common misconception among students is that they should list only programmes they expect to secure. In reality, counsellors recommend arranging choices strictly in order of preference.
The JoSAA algorithm attempts to allocate the highest possible preference available to a candidate based on rank and seat availability. As a result, the sequence in which choices are entered can significantly influence outcomes.
Following each round of seat allocation, candidates can choose one of three options:
Freeze: Accept the allotted seat and exit further rounds.
Float: Accept the seat but remain eligible for a higher-preference institute in subsequent rounds.
Slide: Accept the institute but seek a higher-preference programme within the same institution.
These options provide candidates with flexibility during the counselling process. However, once a candidate selects the Freeze option, they accept the allotted seat and will not be considered for further rounds.
Candidates can modify their choices until the choice-locking deadline, after which the last saved preferences are automatically locked. Candidates allotted a seat must complete the required formalities, including seat acceptance and document verification, within the stipulated timeline to remain eligible for admission.
For many students, success in JEE Main or JEE Advanced marks only the first stage of the admission journey. Understanding how JoSAA works, how preferences are processed, and how seat allocation decisions are made is just as important as the examination itself.
A well-planned choice list can make the difference between securing a preferred branch or institute and missing out on available opportunities. As counselling begins, candidates are advised to carefully evaluate their options, review previous years' cut-offs, and make informed decisions before locking their choices.