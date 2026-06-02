Explained: What is the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA)?

What is JoSAA?

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) was established by the Ministry of Education to streamline admissions into India's leading centrally funded technical institutions through a single counselling platform.

Before JoSAA's introduction in 2015, students often had to participate in multiple counselling processes for different institutions. The unified system was designed to reduce duplication, simplify admissions, and provide a common platform for seat allocation.

Today, JoSAA manages admissions to 138 institutions across the country.

These include:

23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru

31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs)

Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur

26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)

56 Other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)

Admission to all academic programmes offered by these institutions are conducted through a single counselling process.

Who can participate?

JoSAA counselling is open to candidates who have qualified either:

JEE Advanced 2026, for admission to IITs

JEE Main 2026, for admission to NITs, IIITs, IIEST, and GFTIs

While IIT admissions are exclusively based on JEE Advanced ranks, students with JEE Main scores are eligible for counselling and admissions to other participating institutions.

How does the process work?

Once registration begins, candidates must log in to the JoSAA portal and fill in their preferred institutes and academic programmes.

Students can select from hundreds of programme combinations across participating institutions.

The counselling process broadly involves:

Registration Choice filling Choice locking Mock seat allocation Multiple rounds of seat allocation Seat acceptance Document verification Final admission

The system allocates seats based on a combination of:

Candidate rank

Category

Seat availability

Preference order submitted by the student

Why is choice filling so important?

Experts often describe choice filling as the most critical stage of the entire admission process.

A common misconception among students is that they should list only programmes they expect to secure. In reality, counsellors recommend arranging choices strictly in order of preference.

The JoSAA algorithm attempts to allocate the highest possible preference available to a candidate based on rank and seat availability. As a result, the sequence in which choices are entered can significantly influence outcomes.

What happens after seat allocation?

Following each round of seat allocation, candidates can choose one of three options:

Freeze: Accept the allotted seat and exit further rounds.

Float: Accept the seat but remain eligible for a higher-preference institute in subsequent rounds.

Slide: Accept the institute but seek a higher-preference programme within the same institution.

These options provide candidates with flexibility during the counselling process. However, once a candidate selects the Freeze option, they accept the allotted seat and will not be considered for further rounds.

Candidates can modify their choices until the choice-locking deadline, after which the last saved preferences are automatically locked. Candidates allotted a seat must complete the required formalities, including seat acceptance and document verification, within the stipulated timeline to remain eligible for admission.