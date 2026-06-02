JoSAA Counselling 2026 begins today for IIT, NIT, IIIT admissions after JEE Advanced results

With the declaration of the JEE Advanced 2026 results by IIT Roorkee, the admission season for India's top engineering institutes has officially begun. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will commence the counselling and choice-filling process for the 2026-27 academic session at 5 pm today, June 2, through its official website, josaa.nic.in.
According to the official schedule, registration and choice filling will begin on June 2 at 5 pm and continue till June 11. The first mock seat allotment list, based on choices filled till June 7, will be released on June 8, while the second mock allotment will be announced on June 10. Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be declared on June 13
Students who have qualified in JEE Main and JEE Advanced can participate in the counselling process for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes.
JoSAA counselling is the process through which seats are allotted in IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. Admission depends on a candidate's rank, category, seat availability and the order of college and branch choices filled during counselling. The process will be held in multiple rounds of seat allotment.
How to apply for JoSAA counselling 2026
Students can follow these steps to register and fill choices:
Step 1: Visit the official website
Go to the JoSAA portal and click on the registration or login link.
Step 2: Log in using JEE details
Enter JEE Main application details or JEE Advanced credentials, along with password and security pin.
Step 3: Check personal details
After login, personal information, rank and category details will appear on the screen. Students should check all details carefully.
Step 4: Fill college and branch choices
Candidates can select IITs, NITs, IIITs and preferred branches in the order they want. Since seat allotment depends on preference order, students are advised to arrange choices carefully.
Step 5: Save and lock choices
After completing choice filling, candidates should lock their preferences before the deadline.
This year, JoSAA will conduct admissions to 138 institutions, including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, IISc Bengaluru, IIEST Shibpur, and 56 Other Government Funded Technical Institutes.
Candidates can register on the official website and fill in their preferred institutes and academic programmes. The order in which choices are entered is important, as seat allocation is carried out based on rank, category, availability of seats, and candidate preferences.
Before the first round of seat allotment, JoSAA will release mock seat allocation lists, allowing students to assess their chances and modify choices if necessary. Once the choice-filling window closes, candidates will no longer be able to make changes.
Following each round of seat allotment, candidates who receive a seat must complete online reporting, document verification, and fee payment within the specified deadlines.