JoSAA Counselling 2026 begins today for IIT, NIT, IIIT admissions after JEE Advanced results

With the declaration of the JEE Advanced 2026 results by IIT Roorkee, the admission season for India's top engineering institutes has officially begun. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will commence the counselling and choice-filling process for the 2026-27 academic session at 5 pm today, June 2, through its official website, josaa.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, registration and choice filling will begin on June 2 at 5 pm and continue till June 11. The first mock seat allotment list, based on choices filled till June 7, will be released on June 8, while the second mock allotment will be announced on June 10. Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be declared on June 13

Students who have qualified in JEE Main and JEE Advanced can participate in the counselling process for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes.

JoSAA counselling is the process through which seats are allotted in IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. Admission depends on a candidate's rank, category, seat availability and the order of college and branch choices filled during counselling. The process will be held in multiple rounds of seat allotment.