News

Explained: Understanding the building blocks of Accounting

Here’s a quick guide to the key terms that shape balance sheets and business
Representative image
Representative image
Updated on

At the heart of every business—whether a small startup or a multinational corporation, lies a simple but powerful language: accounting. It tells the story of how money comes in, where it goes, what a company owns, and what it owes. Core concepts such as capital, assets, and liabilities form the foundation of this system, helping stakeholders assess financial health and make informed decisions.

  • Capital: The funds invested by owners or shareholders to start and run a business, forming the financial base of operations.

  • Drawings: The amount of money or assets withdrawn by the owner from the business for personal use.

  • Assets: Resources owned by a business that are expected to provide future economic benefits.

  • Liabilities: Financial obligations or debts that a business must settle in the future.

  • Fixed Assets: Long-term assets such as land, buildings, and machinery that are used in operations and not meant for resale.

  • Current Assets: Short-term assets like cash, inventory, and receivables that can be converted into cash within a year.

  • Tangible Assets: Physical assets that can be seen and touched, including equipment, vehicles, and property.

  • Intangible Assets: Non-physical assets such as goodwill, trademarks, and patents that add value to a business.

  • Fictitious Assets: Expenses or losses not yet written off, shown temporarily as assets for accounting purposes.

  • Current Liabilities: Short-term obligations, including creditors and bills payable, due within one year.

  • Contingent Liabilities: Potential liabilities that may arise depending on the outcome of a future event, such as pending legal cases.

Together, these concepts offer a snapshot of a company’s financial position, making them essential tools for students, professionals, and anyone seeking to understand how businesses measure success.

Startup
accounting
multinational corporation
capital

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com