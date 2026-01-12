Explained: Understanding the building blocks of Accounting

Capital: The funds invested by owners or shareholders to start and run a business, forming the financial base of operations.

Drawings: The amount of money or assets withdrawn by the owner from the business for personal use.

Assets: Resources owned by a business that are expected to provide future economic benefits.

Liabilities: Financial obligations or debts that a business must settle in the future.

Fixed Assets: Long-term assets such as land, buildings, and machinery that are used in operations and not meant for resale.

Current Assets: Short-term assets like cash, inventory, and receivables that can be converted into cash within a year.

Tangible Assets: Physical assets that can be seen and touched, including equipment, vehicles, and property.

Intangible Assets: Non-physical assets such as goodwill, trademarks, and patents that add value to a business.

Fictitious Assets: Expenses or losses not yet written off, shown temporarily as assets for accounting purposes.

Current Liabilities: Short-term obligations, including creditors and bills payable, due within one year.