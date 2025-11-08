Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra inaugurates ALLEN institute branch in Vijayawada.

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and the coalition government are giving top priority to education, calling it the true driver of the State’s progress.

The Minister on Friday inaugurated ALLEN Career Institute’s Vijayawada branch—India’s leading coaching centre for engineering and medical entrance exams—along with Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radha Krishna, DCP KGV Saritha, and ALLEN Vice President and Zonal Head Mahesh Yadav (Zonal Head).