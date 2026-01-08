President Murmu praises Kabindra Purkayastha’s commitment to Assam

"Saddened by the passing of senior leader Shri Kabindra Purkayastha Ji. As a Member of Parliament and Union Minister, Shri Purkayastha served the people with dedication and integrity. He strived for progress of Assam. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and admirers," Murmu said in a post on X.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.