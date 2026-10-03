Priyanka Gandhi stands with students protesting over women’s safety

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday praised students of Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) and other colleges for speaking out against violence against women following protests and marches by DU students in the wake of the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old in Astha Kunj Park.



Students from various Delhi University colleges held marches outside Gargi College and Kamala Nehru College to demand strict action in the case.

In an X post, the Wayanad MP said, "I am so proud of all the girls at LSR and other colleges for raising their voices against the violence perpetrated on women every single day. Why should women live in fear? Why should they 'endure' injustice? Why should those attacking them never be held accountable?"



Calling for wider participation, she added, "This is a fight for all women, every one of us should stand up and make ourselves count."

The first major demonstration was held on September 23, when around 200 students from Delhi University and affiliated institutions, including Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Miranda House, Gargi College and Dr BR Ambedkar University, took to the streets.