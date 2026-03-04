European flycatcher makes rare return to Ameenpur lake

HYDERABAD: Amid rapid urbanisation around Ameenpur Lake, a rare visitor from Europe has found a safe haven along its shores.

The return of the red-breasted flycatcher this season has once again caught the attention of local birdwatchers, offering a glimpse of natural beauty amid the city’s relentless growth.

The migratory bird from the forests of Europe has returned for the 2026 season.

“The flycatcher’s return is not merely a delight for birdwatchers; it stands as a testament to nature’s resilience in the face of rapid urban transformation,” says Syam Sundar Potturi, an avid birder and photographer, who has captured the bird.

Last year, the red-breasted flycatcher caused a stir in the birding community, and this March, its reappearance serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle between urban development and ecological preservation.

“The flycatcher’s return highlights a fragile balance, one where wildlife is slowly losing ground to urban growth,” Potturi reflects.

He says that despite the increasing encroachment, local conservation efforts led by organisations like HYDRAA have managed to protect several of the city’s water bodies, including Ameenpur Lake. This intervention has slowed the degradation of vital habitats, but the challenges remain. “The fact that we’re still seeing this flycatcher is a small victory for local conservation, but it also reflects how much has been lost,” Potturi notes.

Not long ago, Ameenpur Lake was a hotspot for greater flamingos, but they have since abandoned it due to the diminishing natural landscape.

“This ‘little miracle’ thrives in the untouched canopy of local trees,” Potturi emphasises.

This story has been written by Khyati Shah of The New Indian Express.