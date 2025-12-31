EU sees growth in AI based education

A recent Flash Eurobarometer survey showcases that EU citizens consider digital skills significant for all levels of education. Around nine in ten respondents are of the opinion that schools should teach students to manage the effects of technology on mental and physical health.

As reported by Digwatch, the majority also think that digital skills call for equal focus to traditional subjects including reading, mathematics and science.

The survey showcases growing interest in AI in education. Over half of respondents view AI as both beneficial and challenging, and stress the need for careful evaluation. Citizens also expect teachers to be trained in generative AI to guide students effectively.

Generative AI has emerged as an everyday tool across Europe, with millions turning to platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok for personal, work, and educational purposes. Eurostat reports that within the EU, Denmark tops usage of such tools at 48 per cent, while Romania is lowest at 18 per cent.

There is strong backing for digital learning tools, with 87% in favour of promoting technology designed specifically for education.

EU citizens advocate for a balanced approach that combines digital literacy, responsible use of technology, and the support of educators and families to foster a healthy learning environment.