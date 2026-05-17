Ethiraj College offers full scholarship to Chennai student who overcame hardship to score 428

CHENNAI: After TNIE published a report on the hardships faced by 17-year-old R Annapoorani, a student of GCC’s Saidapet Girls Higher Secondary School who scored 428 in Class 12 despite all odds, chairman of Ethiraj College for Women, VM Muralidharan on Tuesday offered her admission to the BSc Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence course she aspired to study.

Annapoorani was abandoned by her parents at a temple when she was just three months old. Her great-grandmother, D Kamalam, raised and educated her while working as a domestic help.