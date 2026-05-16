Engineering students develop smart glasses that translate sign language into speech

KOCHI: Being unable to communicate with others seamlessly is a big problem. Frustrating at most. One that people with speech and hearing impairment face when conversing with an able-bodied person. Hence, imagine if people with hearing or speech impairments could get their hands on a device that converts the sign language that they use into text or speech.

It would be wonderful, wouldn’t it? Such a device has been developed by a team of students from Saint GITS College of Engineering in Kottayam. And they have won a prize for the unique, innovative device.

SignVisor, the device, was developed as a final-year project by the fourth-year BTech Computer Science students. But what is SignVisor? Sharlet George Kurien, a member of the four-member team, explains, “It is a smart glass interface for sign language translation.