Engineering colleges in Telangana to go on strike from Nov 3

The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI), which represents engineering colleges and other professional institutions in Hyderabad and other Telangana regions, has decided to go on strike beginning November 3.

Previously, they had decided to close colleges on October 13 due to the tuition reimbursement dues issue.

However, the decision was postponed following a meeting on Tuesday with the Chief Minister’s advisor, Vem Narender Reddy, Siasat reports.

The advisor had promised to pay Rs 300 crore in fee refund dues before the Diwali festival.

Based on the guarantee, the executive council (EC) decided to postpone the engineering and other institutions' strike in Hyderabad and other regions, as per the Siasat report.

Because the government failed to provide Rs 300 crore in fee dues as promised before the Diwali festival, the institutions have opted to close beginning November 3.

In a meeting on Sunday, the FATHI voted to provide the government with a notice of college closure on October 22.

The institutes offer engineering, pharmacy, law, nursing, Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), and Bachelor of Education (BEd) programs.

It remains to be seen how the Telangana government will respond to the strike notices issued by engineering and other colleges in Hyderabad and other districts.