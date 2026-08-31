PM Modi appreciates Uzbek students’ recitation of his poems

Tashkent: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared highlights of his visit to the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, saying he witnessed a vibrant Indology ecosystem, strong interest in India and growing interest in Tamil culture.



PM Modi said the visit on Sunday was "interesting for quite a few reasons", including the "great passion towards studying about India", "immense work on Gandhi Ji's life" and "growing interest in Tamil culture". He also noted that students recited a few lines from poems written by him.



Speaking during the interaction, as shared in the highlights video in the post, PM Modi said hearing the students recite his poems was an emotional experience. "Poems written by me a very long time ago--today I had the opportunity to hear them recited by these young people. And I noticed that although they were speaking in Hindi, Hindi is not their native language, yet the emotions were expressed exactly as they were in my heart when I originally wrote them," he said.

"This only becomes possible when you live that language, when you immerse yourself completely in it," PM Modi added.

During the interaction, an Uzbek Indologist told PM Modi, "Perhaps you will not find many countries in the world where people love India as much as the people of Uzbekistan do. Every single one of our citizens knows the greeting 'Namaste'."