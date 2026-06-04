Eminent Odia Litterateur Jagannath Prasad Das passes away

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent poet, writer, novelist and playwright Jagannath Prasad Das passed away in Bhubaneswar late on Wednesday.

The former IAS officer died at his residence in the state capital at the age of 90.

One of the most distinguished figures in modern Odia literature, JP Das was celebrated for his remarkable contributions to poetry, fiction, drama, criticism and art history.

Born in the Puri district of Odisha in 1936, he emerged as a powerful literary voice during the 1970s and went on to shape contemporary Odia literature through his innovative and deeply humanistic writings.

Das began writing poetry in his teenage years and became known in literary circles in the early 1950s. However, after graduating from Ravenshaw College in Cuttack, he moved to Allahabad for higher studies and later joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1958.

Despite a long administrative career, his passion for literature remained alive.

After a gap of nearly fifteen years, he returned to creative writing and published his first poetry collection, ‘Pratham Purush’, in 1971. The work was hailed as a fresh and modern voice in Odia poetry for its emotional clarity, honesty of experience, beauty of rhythm and colloquialism.

Over the years, Das authored several acclaimed collections of poetry, short stories and plays. His poetry collection ‘Ahinik’ received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1991, but he did not accept the honour. The Akademi went on to publish it in Hindi, Bengali, Assamese and English.

An MA in Political Science and PhD in Art History, Das penned ‘Desha Kaala Patra,’ a historical novel that gave a rare view into Odisha’s transition from a traditional society during the colonial rule, the Sahitya Akademi stated. Considered his seminal work, it went on to be published in all Indian languages.

He also gained recognition as a dramatist through plays such as ‘Suryasta Purbaru’ (Before the Sunset), which was translated into multiple languages and staged widely across India. His short stories established him as a master storyteller known for psychological depth and narrative sophistication.

Apart from literature, Das made significant contributions to the study of Odisha’s traditional art and culture through works like ‘Puri Paintings’ and ‘Chitra-Pothi’. He translated several literary works into English and edited important anthologies.

In fact, his stint as an IAS officer was remarkable too. As collector of Kalahandi, he earned praise for his work in the drought-hit district during 1963-1966. After leaving the IAS in 1984, he devoted himself entirely to writing and research.

Das remained an enduring literary icon but stayed away from the limelight. He had donated his body.