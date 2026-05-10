WHO confirms eight Hantavirus cases linked to Andes virus, three deaths reported

He noted that the fatality rate of Hantavirus is 40 to 50 per cent.



Certain experts have also expressed confidence in India's public health systems, saying that there are better preparations to deal with such incidents, especially after Covid. According to Doctor NK Ganguly, Chairperson of Department of Biotechnology and Research at Sir Gangaram hospital said masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) might be needed to tackle its spread.



"Absolutely, after Covid, we are absolutely, all of us, everything is there. Only thing I will say here that there was a misconception that the Hantavirus is only from the person to person contact and through fomites. But with the current knowledge, it shows that this is a respiratory infection also, aerosol infection happens. So for this N-90 mask, etc., all those PPEs, etc., they will have to be worn," Dr Ganguly said.