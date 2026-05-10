WHO confirms eight Hantavirus cases linked to Andes virus, three deaths reported

New Delhi (ANI): A total of eight Hantavirus cases, including three deaths (case fatality ratio 38%), have been reported as of Friday (May 8). Six cases have been laboratory-confirmed as hantavirus infections, with all identified as Andes virus (ANDV), according to a statement from the World Health Organization (WHO).
On May 2, a cluster of passengers with severe respiratory illness aboard a cruise ship was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO). At that time, according to the ship operator, 147 passengers and crew were onboard, and 34 passengers and crew had previously disembarked. Since the last Disease Outbreak News published on May 4, three of the suspected cases were confirmed, and one additional confirmed case was reported.
Through the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) channel, National IHR Focal Points (NFPs) have all been informed and are supporting international contact tracing, the release stated.
WHO assesses the risk to the global population posed by this event as low and will continue to monitor the epidemiological situation and update the risk assessment. The risk for passengers and crew on the ship is considered moderate.
Professor in the department of medicine at AIIMS, Dr Neeraj Nischal, said that the chances of Hantavirus spreading in India are low as no cases have been reported until now. He said that the virus is unlikely to cause a Covid-like pandemic situation as human-to human transmission of the virus is rare.
"Chances of the virus spreading in India are low; no cases have been reported yet. Awareness and sanitation can be maintained to stay safe. The common route of transmission is the excretion of infected rodents; human-to-human transmission is very rare. There is no vaccine available for the virus; symptomatic treatment is the only solution. A COVID-like pandemic is unlikely due to the different mode of transmission.
Symptoms of this virus are similar to those of any other viral disease - fever, body ache, headache, etc. However, those at risk, especially those travelling from affected regions, should seek immediate medical attention," he said.
He noted that the fatality rate of Hantavirus is 40 to 50 per cent.
Certain experts have also expressed confidence in India's public health systems, saying that there are better preparations to deal with such incidents, especially after Covid. According to Doctor NK Ganguly, Chairperson of Department of Biotechnology and Research at Sir Gangaram hospital said masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) might be needed to tackle its spread.
"Absolutely, after Covid, we are absolutely, all of us, everything is there. Only thing I will say here that there was a misconception that the Hantavirus is only from the person to person contact and through fomites. But with the current knowledge, it shows that this is a respiratory infection also, aerosol infection happens. So for this N-90 mask, etc., all those PPEs, etc., they will have to be worn," Dr Ganguly said.
The Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and is maintaining close coordination with WHO and other international partners, the official informed. Necessary public health measures are also being undertaken proactively to safeguard the health and well-being of Indian citizens.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.